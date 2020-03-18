Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Edith C. Fenton


1931 - 2020
Edith C. Fenton Obituary
Edith C. Fenton, 88, a resident of West Halifax, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020 at her home. Edith was born in Medford, Massachusetts on April 14, 1931 the daughter of the late Edward F. Fenton Sr. and Margaret Pearl (Cafrella) Fenton, attended local schools, and graduated MHS in 1949. Edith worked in the banking industry in both Medford and in Vermont for many years. She was a huge gardener, enjoyed wood carving and blueberry picking. She also volunteered at the Jacksonville Library and many other places. Edith is survived by her siblings Edward F. Fenton, Jr. of West Dummerston, VT, Luella Thompson of Scottsdale, AZ and Charles H. Fenton of Medford, MA. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother John O. Fenton and sister Mildred J. Shaffer. A celebration of Life for Edith will be held and announced later in the summer. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen and Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester, Vt.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 18, 2020
