Edith Serke died of natural causes on May 20, 2020 in Newtown, CT.



Edith and Steve Serke lived in Monroe, Connecticut for over 40 years and retired to their home in Windham, Vermont in 2000, where Edith served her community as Town Auditor, and as the representative to the Windham Regional Commission. She also served as a board member and President of the Council on Aging of Southeastern Vermont, on the State Department of Aging and Disabilities Advisory Board, and as a board member and secretary of Valley Cares, Inc. Edith was a resident at Valley Cares in Townshend, Vermont from 2014 until 2017.



Edith was married to the late Stephen T. Serke for 52 years, until his death in 2005. She is predeceased by her youngest son, Thomas Serke, in 2017.



Edith Serke is survived by her daughter Annette Starkey, son Robert Serke and daughter-in-law Karen Serke, daughter Susan Serke, and son Kenneth Serke and daughter-in-law Nancy Cardinale. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, her sister Hildegard Balog and brother Otto Patzelt.



Edith will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in Windham, Vermont with a private family ceremony. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date in Connecticut.



