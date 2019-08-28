|
Marlboro VT- Edmund Andrew "Woody" Woodlock, 82, of Higley Hill Road died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with his family at his side.
Mr. Woodlock was born in Boston on March 29, 1937, the son of Edmund A. and Anna (Goode) Woodlock. He was raised and educated in Mission Hill Roxbury, where he graduated from Boston Technical High School.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army with the 95th Engineers Combat Battalion stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge from active service he returned home to the Boston area.
He had been employed with the U.S. Postal Service working initially in the Brattleboro Post Office and later in Wilmington. He retired following 22 years of faithful service. He also owned and operated his own berry farm, The Berry Shed Sugar House in Marlboro. In his earlier years he worked at Mount Snow Ski Area operating a snow cat to groom the trails.
Active civically, Mr. Woodlock was a member of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department.
He was known as a "jack of all trades" and took prided in building his own home, a log cabin built with friends and family.
Of his leisure time activities, he especially enjoyed canoeing on Lake Whitingham with his wife, gardening, and sugaring. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox and Bruins fan.
On October 18, 1969, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wardsboro, he was married to Louise Collar who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of almost 50 years he leaves: two daughters, Danielle Woodlock and Teresa Woodlock, both of Marlboro; two brothers, John Woodlock of Norwell, MA and Gerald Woodlock of West Bridgewater, MA; and a sister, Ellen O'Connell of Walpole, MA. Additionally, he leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Fred Collar.
Graveside committal services with full military honors will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in King Cemetery in Marlboro. Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6 P.M.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Marlboro Volunteer Fire Dept., 779 South Road, Marlboro, VT 05344.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 28, 2019