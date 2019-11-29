|
Edward M. Meyer, 84, of Chesterfield, passed quietly away on Sunday November 24th at Westwood Center, Keene, NH.
Edward graduated from Chaminade High School in Long Island, NY. He went to St. Michaels College in Winoski, VT and to Notre Dame University for his master's degree. He was in the Airforce and retired as a Captain in the reserve.
Edward worked for companies SDC, Grumman, and Unisys over his career as a Systems Development Analyst.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, camping, skiing, reading, and enjoyed his investment club. Above all, he cherished time spent with family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Meyer (Larson) of 60 years last week; sons, Michael Meyer, and Stephen Meyer and wife Elizabeth, and their 2 children; sister Margaret and husband Al Cantanno and family, sister Kathleen Auro and family; sister-in-law Audrey Zeisner and family; brother-in-law Charles Larson and wife Adre and family plus many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 30th at 12 pm at St. Michaels Catholic Church located at 47 Walnut St. Brattleboro, VT. Burial will be held privately in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Keene, NH or to Chaminade High School.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 29, 2019