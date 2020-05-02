Brattleboro - Elaine G. Styles, 83, died peacefully Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at Pine Heights - Center for Nursing and Rehab of Brattleboro where she had been a resident for the past several years.
Elaine was born in Montpelier on April 23, 1937, the daughter of Rodney and Evelyn (Hughes) Gabree. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, attending St. Michael's Parochial School and graduated from St. Michael's High School as Salutatorian with the class of 1955.
She worked in food service all of her career, employed at The Brattleboro Retreat and previously as a cook at the East Dummerston School. After her retirement she worked for several years at Hannaford grocery store in Brattleboro.
She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and was a member of the Brattleboro Ladies Shrine.
Elaine enjoyed taking local day rides on old back roads, taking many pictures of the Vermont scenery. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, crossword puzzles and watching her favorite game shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved to shop at yard sales, always looking for treasures. Elaine really loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed people and made friends everywhere she went. She will also be remembered for her quick wit and funny sense of humor.
On June 20, 1970 she married Arthur George Styles, Jr. who predeceased her on May 16, 2009.
Survivors include: five sons, Gary Castine (Linda) of Dummerston; David Castine of Barre; Douglas Castine (Eileen) of Vernon; Rick Castine (Carol) also of Vernon; twin daughters, Kelley VanLeeuwen of Brattleboro and Karen Castine Shines (Terry) of Dummerston; and Arthur Styles, III (Erika) of Brattleboro. Additionally she leaves one sister, Rosemary Pitts of Fredericksburg, VA, 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one sister, Carol Nash, and two brothers, Richard and Peter Gabree.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside committal services in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to Pine Heights Nursing Home Activities Fund, 187 Oak Grove Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 2, 2020.