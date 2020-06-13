Townshend- Eleanor C. Crombie, 95, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home at Valley Cares in Townshend with her family at her side. She passed away one day shy of her 96th birthday.
Eleanor was born in Brooklyn on June 3, 1924, the daughter of William and Margaret (Kaiser) Schaefer. She was raised and educated in Brooklyn attending Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parochial School and was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Class of 1942.
She was employed as an office clerk and later earned the job of redecorating office spaces for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City, retiring after 45 years of faithful service.
Eleanor was also a former resident of Ridgewood and Queens, New York.
A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Townshend and a former parishioner of Epiphany Parish in New York City. Eleanor was an active member of the Catholic Daughters Senior Citizens Club serving as a manager, she planned bus trips to the Poconos, and coordinated celebrations/ parties around holidays and kept her senior group moving and involved.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed Broadway shows, travel, booking trips to the Bahamas, Alaska, and vacations in the West. After retiring, she spent summers in historic Sag Harbor and vacationed to Vermont with her sister. Eleanor did beautiful needlework, and especially loved counted cross-stitching, she created a work of art to celebrate all special events; marriages, births and anniversaries. She was also very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of a "fix it". She dealt with the daily upkeep of her family's NY apartment building.
On June 25, 1985, in Ridgewood, New York she was married to George E. Crombie who predeceased her in 1988.
Eleanor loved NYC but equally loved the time she spent in Vermont, and after experiencing 9/11 and the ravages of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 she decided to move closer to her VT family. She found community, friendship, care, and an active and colorful living environment at Valley Cares in Townshend, a home she was thankful for every day.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Janice Simberg of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Mary Chris Kenny of Flushing, New York, one sister, Florence Staats of South Newfane, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Sr. Marguerite Schaefer and Theresa Heard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Townshend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be made to West River Valley Assisted Living, 461 Grafton Road, Townshend, VT 05353.
Eleanor and her family would like to thank the amazing staff at Valley Cares for all they did for her over the last 7 years to make her life full and meaningful.
Also a sincere thank you to VNH Hospice for their help and support over the last year.
To share a memory of Eleanor, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Eleanor was born in Brooklyn on June 3, 1924, the daughter of William and Margaret (Kaiser) Schaefer. She was raised and educated in Brooklyn attending Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parochial School and was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Class of 1942.
She was employed as an office clerk and later earned the job of redecorating office spaces for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City, retiring after 45 years of faithful service.
Eleanor was also a former resident of Ridgewood and Queens, New York.
A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Townshend and a former parishioner of Epiphany Parish in New York City. Eleanor was an active member of the Catholic Daughters Senior Citizens Club serving as a manager, she planned bus trips to the Poconos, and coordinated celebrations/ parties around holidays and kept her senior group moving and involved.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed Broadway shows, travel, booking trips to the Bahamas, Alaska, and vacations in the West. After retiring, she spent summers in historic Sag Harbor and vacationed to Vermont with her sister. Eleanor did beautiful needlework, and especially loved counted cross-stitching, she created a work of art to celebrate all special events; marriages, births and anniversaries. She was also very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of a "fix it". She dealt with the daily upkeep of her family's NY apartment building.
On June 25, 1985, in Ridgewood, New York she was married to George E. Crombie who predeceased her in 1988.
Eleanor loved NYC but equally loved the time she spent in Vermont, and after experiencing 9/11 and the ravages of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 she decided to move closer to her VT family. She found community, friendship, care, and an active and colorful living environment at Valley Cares in Townshend, a home she was thankful for every day.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Janice Simberg of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Mary Chris Kenny of Flushing, New York, one sister, Florence Staats of South Newfane, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Sr. Marguerite Schaefer and Theresa Heard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Townshend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be made to West River Valley Assisted Living, 461 Grafton Road, Townshend, VT 05353.
Eleanor and her family would like to thank the amazing staff at Valley Cares for all they did for her over the last 7 years to make her life full and meaningful.
Also a sincere thank you to VNH Hospice for their help and support over the last year.
To share a memory of Eleanor, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 13, 2020.