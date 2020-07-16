1/1
Elizabeth Armstrong
1940 - 2020
Elizabeth "Bette" Armstrong, 79, of Cambridgeport, Vermont, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born in Bellows Falls to Raymond and Bertha (Meachum) Lockerby on September 16, 1940. She attended school in Bellows Falls, and was a 1959 graduate of the Bellows Falls Union High School. On February 27,1965, in Westminster, Vermont, she married William "Bill" Armstrong, who predeceased her in 2003.

Her home was where she was happiest, whether spending time with her family or tending to her gardens. Anytime you stopped in, she would have a hot cup of coffee ready for you. She enjoyed many family trips to York, Maine, and loved visiting Nubble Lighthouse. She was the heart of the family and a lover of all animals. She especially loved her dog, Miley, and cat, Merlin.

She is survived by nine children, Randy Armstrong, Bette "Sissy" Morse, William "Ted" Armstrong, Jon Armstrong, Shelby Barber, Jennifer Marquay, Amy Paquette, Sarah Hayes, Jason Armstrong, 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and her sister, Anita Wilbur, who was her very best friend. In addition to her husband, William, Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Bertha Lockerby, her son, David Armstrong, and her sister, Martha Motes.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Cambridgeport Cemetery with Pastor, Michael Grayston officiating. A gathering will follow at the Bartonsville Grange.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
