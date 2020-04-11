|
Bellows Falls, VT - Elizabeth Martha (Bennett, Tessier) Boyd, 95, passed away peacefully at home with family Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born February 7, 1925 in Maple Grove, Que., Canada to Frederick Levi and Laura Elsie (Peck) Bennett, eldest of 6 children. She was known to family as Liz and Betty to her co-workers.
Elizabeth spent most of her life as a care giver, first with her brothers, then her five children, and then her grandchildren. She worked as a nurse's aid most of her working life; Graves Nursing Home, Bellow Falls, VT in the 40's and 50's; Texas Nursing Home, Bellows Falls, VT in the 60's and 70's. She also took care of a number of patients in her home in Saxton's River, VT.
After retiring she provided daycare for her extended family and was affectionately known as 'Gram' to Michael Blanchard, Garrett Delaney, Riley and Caylen Morse. Gram enjoyed serving as chaperone on school outings and would join in the winter fun of tubing as much as she could. She celebrated her 80th birthday with a few runs down the old ski slope at the local play grounds, the beautiful winter day was too good to pass up. The local schools also knew Elizabeth as Gram for knitting and donating hundreds of pairs of mittens to offset the children's lost mittens.
Predeceased by her parents; her husbands Ralph Leon Tessier and Edward Forrest Boyd; brothers Byron, Freedom, Charlie, and Lawrence and her only sister Danella, who died shortly after birth.
Survived by sons, Louis (Marva) Tessier of Clarkston, MI, Lee (Cyndy) Boyd of Charleston, NH; daughters, Marion Saunders of Waldoboro, ME, Grace Boyd of Lake Mary, FL, and Melvena Boyd of Bellows Falls, VT. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Louis 'Skip' Tessier, Nanett 'Nan' Hefner, Stacey Hutchison, Dena Chase , Edward Boyd; 8 great grandchildren, and 3 Great-great grandchildren.
At her wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2020