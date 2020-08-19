Elizabeth Israel (known by many as Betty Meyer) died in her home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by her beloved husband and four children. She died after a long struggle with multiple myeloma.



Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Boss was born on October 18, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Margaret Boss and graduated with a B.A in early education from Florida State University in 1963. She married Dr. Melvin Meyer of Yakima, Washington in 1964 in Asheville, NC. They settled and started a family in Framingham, Massachusetts.



In 1979 Mel and Elizabeth made the radical decision to leave their suburban home and move overseas to the Commonwealth of Dominica. Mel worked as a medical missionary by helping start a hospital and serving as the only doctor to the northern half of the island. It was in Dominica where Elizabeth developed her interest in microfinance. She helped a group of local women with their first microloan to create a small business called the Banana Bunch, which took rejected bananas and made them into banana chips. The Banana Bunch still exists today, affording women a small income for their families for the last 40 years. During the family's two and half year stay on the island, Elizabeth started a literacy program, founded the local town library, established a garden for the hospital, as well as a "Meals On Feet" program for people who lost access to food when roads were washed away. She did all this while also homeschooling her four children.



Elizabeth and her family then moved to Nepal in 1982. She continued her work in microfinance and community development by spearheading numerous "Trickle Up" programs in remote areas of the country.



Elizabeth moved back to the United States in 1986, settling initially in New Hampshire. She returned to academics to further her career in economic development by obtaining two Masters' degrees - a degree in Management from Antioch University and a degree in International Community Economic Development from New Hampshire College. Upon graduating Elizabeth worked for a microfinance program called Working Capital. Her job was to train groups of "micro-entrepreneurs" to take out loans and support each other. She eventually ran all Working Capital operations in New Hampshire. As the program expanded, Elizabeth left New Hampshire to advise Working Capital in Miami.



She was remarried to Thomas Israel in 2002. Together they founded a startup called Green Microfinance and did work in Haiti, Peru and in several countries in Africa.



Elizabeth loved people, always welcoming them into her home. She loved nature and being in and around water and was an avid kayaker and birder. One of her favorite things was the family's annual camping trip on Lake Champlain. Despite being wheelchair dependent for the last couple of years, she still managed to attend the annual family camping excursions. It was the next best thing for her to see her family enjoying the water that she so longed for herself.



In addition to her husband, Thomas Israel, Elizabeth is survived by four children, Christpher Meyer, Robert Meyer, Jim Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer; and seven grandchildren (Aiden, Wynona, Calvin, Cole, Oliver, Delilah and Carl), and predeceased by her granddaughter Pooja Meyer, who died in a car accident 8 months prior.



A small family graveside service was held August 15th. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Guildford Community Church's Youth Outreach Program (YSEF) by sending check to the Guilford Community Church, 38 Church Drive, Guilford, VT 05301.



