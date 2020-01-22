|
Brattleboro - Elizabeth (Betty) Stacy, 89, of Brattleboro and East Dummerston, Vermont, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 with her daughters at her side.
Betty was born in White River Junction, Vermont on November 28, 1930, the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Edith (Hazen) Chase. After her mother passed away when Betty was 6 years old, she was raised by her father and siblings, Everett, Eleanor (Bradbury), and Norma (Adams). She graduated from Hartford High School in 1948, where she was a member of the Women's basketball team. She then attended Northampton Commercial College where she received a diploma in Secretarial coursework. While living in the Springfield/Northampton Massachusetts area, she met Gordon Stacy. Gordon and Betty were married on January 27, 1951.
They lived in Long Island and Nashville, Tennessee while Gordon was enlisted in the Air National Guard. They settled in Chester, Vermont to help run a family-owned hardware store. They had four children, and eventually settled in East Dummerston, Vermont. Betty was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for small businesses and worked from home when her children were young. She then worked for the food service director at the Brattleboro Retreat for 18 years. After retirement, she worked as the part-time secretary for the First United Methodist Church.
Betty was active in the Dummerston PTA, Green Mountain 4-H club, and the Dummerston Cable club. She was a past Vice-president and President of the Brattleboro Pastoral Counseling Center, and assisted with organizing the Caring Walk, the Crop Walk, and the Hunger Banquet. Betty joined the First United Methodist Church in White River Junction at age 16. She was a member of the Brattleboro First United Methodist Church for 60 years. She was very active in the church and was a member of the choir, Methodist Women United, and was a past Chairperson of the Missions and Worship Committee. She volunteered for many church fundraising and awareness events, and especially enjoyed acting in the Live Nativity at the church. She completed training to become a Lay Minister and traveled to several churches in Vermont to share her ministry. Betty loved singing and music. She would share her voice in several community and church group choirs, including the annual Messiah Sing benefit for the homeless.
Betty loved spending time surrounded by her family and their friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Gordon Gilchrist Stacy, and a son, William Everett Stacy. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Ernest) Lavertue of Dorchester, NH; Joan (Frank) Lipinski of Atlanta GA; and Holly (Rod) Caruso of Myrtle Beach, SC. And 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with many wonderful nieces, nephews, and family friends, to whom she was their "other mother".
Funeral Services will be conducted Friday at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church on Town Crier Drive. A reception will follow the services to be held in the church's fellowship hall. Burial in Dummerston Center Cemetery will be held in the springtime when the cemetery reopens, to be announced by the funeral home.
Calling hours will take place at the church on Friday from 12:00 noon until the start of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to, The Charles Slate Annual Christmas Breakfast, C/O JD Flynn, P.O. Box 8023, Brattleboro, VT 05304, or to Pine Heights Nursing Home Activities Fund, 187 Oak Grove Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 22, 2020