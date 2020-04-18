|
|
West Brattleboro- Ellen Whitney Howe Hamilton, 97, of Hamilton Rd., passed away Sunday night April 12, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
Ellen, the daughter of James Kenworthy Howe and Sena Marion (Whitney) Howe, was born on Sept. 2, 1922 in Tunbridge, Vt. She attended Tunbridge Village Grade School and was a graduate of South Royalton High School in 1940. She attended the University of Vermont for a year, then went to Bay Path Institute of Commerce in Springfield, Mass., where she graduated in 1943. Ellen was a high school secretary in Springfield, VT for one year before the marriage to Joseph E. Hamilton.
On July 11, 1944 in Tunbridge, she married Joseph Eli Hamilton of West Brattleboro. Ellen was a member of the Windham County Farm Bureau and Marlboro Meetinghouse in Marlboro where she was treasurer, played the organ for many years and worked with the youth choir. She was an associate member of the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro where she was assistant organist starting in 1965. She was in the choir and served on many church committees. Her love for playing the piano or organ was shown by playing for many weddings, funerals and sing-a-longs at local nursing homes. She also was organist at several Annual Vermont State Farm Bureau Conferences and Vermont FFA State Conventions.
Ellen was a real Vermont farm wife. When she wasn't chasing seven kids, making bread, patching jeans or cooking for all the hungry mouths; she was keeping the cows out of her huge garden, helping with harvesting forage for the cows and keeping the farm business books. All meals were home cooked and shared as a family around the table at each meal time. She was a terrific cook and honored as cook of the week by the Brattleboro Reformer in the late 1950's. Fresh homemade donuts were a treat.
Ellen was extremely artistic. She designed a Christmas greeting each year and sent them to numerous recipients. She made and sold specialty cakes, including wedding cakes. She was a 4-H leader. She was honored in the book "Vermont Farm Women" by Peter Miller.
She is survived by their seven children: Eric J. (Barbara Kundel) of Clifton Park, N.Y; Elwin R. of Brattleboro; Ross N. (Ursula Hummer) of Munich, Germany; Dennis J. (L. Jolene Paquette), Lynette E., and Kevin H. (Jean Shumway) all of Brattleboro; and Andrea Hamilton Howe (Philip D.) of Marlboro; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Joseph Hamilton of 68 years.
Burial will be in the Carpenter Cemetery Thursday afternoon for immediate family. A Memorial Service is planned for September 5th.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hamilton's name may be made to: The Gathering Place, 30 Terrace St., Brattleboro, VT, 05301; Marlboro Meeting House, P.O. Box 64, Marlboro, VT 05344 or First Congregational Church/Organ Fund, P.O. Box 2398, Brattleboro, VT 05303.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 18, 2020