Ellen Augusta Dunn Zimmerman of Westminster, Vermont, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack on February 23, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Born November 25, 1940, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Richard Byam Dunn, Sr. and Margaret Myers Dunn.
Ellen graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, then attended Denver University where she obtained her bachelor's degree with a major in zoology and a minor in history. While living in Denver and skiing at Breckenridge, she met Russ Zimmerman, whom she married in 1963. In 1965 they moved to Chico, CA, where she earned a teaching certificate, thereafter teaching in Gilroy, CA Elementary School. Her first daughter, Anna, was born in 1970. They then moved east to Vermont where, in 1974, Sarah was born. They all moved to Westminster West in 1976, where they built a house and where her heart has been ever since. Sarah still lives in the home Ellen and Russ started to build in 1976. Although divorced in 1995, Ellen and Russ remained friends and close over the years.
Ellen was a long-time employee of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, where she worked as a paraprofessional in the schools until she retired in 2013. She also worked performing respite services for local families through HCRS. Ellen volunteered regularly until her death, giving her time to the Westminster West Public Library; the Compass School, where her grandson Benjamin is currently a junior; the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, of which she was a founding member; and 4-H.
Ellen loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, scrapbooking, puzzling (jig saw and crossword), crafting, camping, Scrabbling, and watching documentaries and the Great Courses classes. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and so excited that they came back to beat the NY Yankees and go on to win the world series in 2004.
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Zimmerman) Allaire and husband Dana Allaire; Anna Goulet Zimmerman and husband Martin Goulet; grandchildren, by marriage and birth, Benjamin Allaire, Trinity Zimmerman, Merlyn Zimmerman, Nicholas Allaire, Zachary Goulet and Elena Goulet; one great grandchild, Cole Allaire; and her siblings, David Tong and wife Kin Tong, Richard Dunn, Jr. and wife Hedy Dunn, Erica Dunn Hussell, Philip Dunn and wife Patricia Baker, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom were dear to her. Ellen was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Zachari Allaire; and brother-in-law, David Hussell.
Ellen was a kind and caring person who will be greatly missed. As Ellen loved the spring, a memorial service and celebration of Ellen's life will be held over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Westminster West Congregational Church. Anyone wishing to be put on a list to get further details can email [email protected] In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations in Ellen's memory to either the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association or the - Go Red for Women campaign.
