Eloine Elsie (Foster) Holmquist passed away on July 23rd, 2020 at Grace Cottage Hospital surrounded by love at the age of 90. Eloine was born on January 17th, 1930 to Elsie (Ware) and Harold Foster. She was raised on Spofford Lake with her three brothers, Wallace, Harold and Stuart, who all predeceased her. She attended schools in Chesterfield, New Hampshire and Brattleboro, Vermont. She spent her youth working at the family business Foster's Hotel and at Wares Grove on the lake.
On October 30th,1948 she married Kenneth Leroy Holmquist, who passed away in 2002. Both Eloine and Kenneth were involved members of The Shriners and enjoyed their friendships that they developed though the organization.
Eloine was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you will know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. She held many waitress jobs throughout her life, but her career and her utmost priority was to love and create a family bond that was insurmountable. She raised six children, all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, sarcasm, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. She was a beautiful woman who was adored by many.
She leaves behind her children and spouses: Duane (Susan) Holmquist, Brenda (Arnold) Johnston, Scott (Lynne) Holmquist, Craig Holmquist, and Susan (Stephen) Kapral. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Holmquist in 2017; Bruce's wife, Susan Holmquist, remained ever present in Eloine's life and one of her biggest fans. She leaves 13 grandchildren: Nathan Holmquist, Karla Holmquist, Brie Tuttle, Aaron (Jen) Tuttle, Matthew (Courtney)Tuttle, Foster Holmquist, Katie Holmquist, Kristopher Holmquist, Jarrod (Rachel) Holmquist, Elliott (Presley) Holmquist, Ryan (Danielle) Powers, Elijah Kapral and Anika Kapral who all loved her immensely and have many memories of "Grammy" especially making popcorn balls, twirly bread and her infamous spaghetti pie.
She leaves behind 13 great grandchildren: Lexis Westcott, Lily Smith, Kahli Haselton, McKinley Tuttle, Vivienne Tuttle, Alexis Holmquist, Brooklyn Holmquist, Jaxson Holmquist, Caiden Holmquist, Olivia Holmquist, Sophia Powers and Ella Powers. She also leaves brothers in law: Stanley {Estelle} Holmquist and Phillip (Dora) Holmquist and many nephews and nieces. One of Eloine's fondest memories were Saturday night card games with Holmquist brothers.
Eloine's love for humanity was abundant. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Grace Cottage Foundation (P.O. Box 1, Townshend, VT 05353) for their Comfort Care Program or Windham County Humane Society (P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302) in memory for all that Eloine represented.
An announcement will be made at a later date for a family and friend celebration of Eloine's life in August. To share a memory of Eloine or send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com
.