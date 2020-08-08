On behalf of the entire Hunt family, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to all the Holmquists. My dad, Stuart and your dad were life-long friends who both married wonderful women who became friends as well. Throughout my life I listened to my parents reminisce about great times spent with your patents, especially those rowdy card games at the Holmquist house. Your mother was so beautiful, graceful and kind. May she rest in peace and may your wonderful memories sustain and comfort you at this difficult time. Fondly, Jane Hunt DeCosmo.

