Eloine Holmquist
1948 - 2020
Socially-distanced graveside services for Eloine Elsie (Foster) Holmquist will be conducted Saturday, August 15th at 2:30 pm in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery. A gathering at Bella Notte at the Brattleboro Country Club will follow from 3-5 pm.

Eloine passed away July 23, 2020 at Grace Cottage Hospital. To view her full obituary, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
August 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
My father, Tink Harris, was childhood and life-long friends with your father. He was so fond of your father.
Our mothers became friends and together they shared many happy years of friendship.
I always loved your mother. She was a beautiful woman with style and grace. I have many fond memories of times spent with your family.
May her memory be a blessing
Karen Harris Rosenbaum
Friend
July 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My dad, Stuart and your dad were life-long friends who both married wonderful women who also became friends. Throughout my life I listened to my parents reminisce about great times spent with your patents, especially those rowdy card games at the Holmquist house. On behalf of the entire Hunt family, please accept our most sincere condolences. May Eloine rest in peace and your wonderful memories sustain you through this difficult time. Fondly, Jane
Jane Hunt DeCosmo
Friend
July 31, 2020
On behalf of the entire Hunt family, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to all the Holmquists. My dad, Stuart and your dad were life-long friends who both married wonderful women who became friends as well. Throughout my life I listened to my parents reminisce about great times spent with your patents, especially those rowdy card games at the Holmquist house. Your mother was so beautiful, graceful and kind. May she rest in peace and may your wonderful memories sustain and comfort you at this difficult time. Fondly, Jane Hunt DeCosmo.
Jane Hunt DeCosmo
Friend
July 31, 2020
Jane Hunt DeCosmo
Friend
