Elsie H. "Talu" Robertson, (80), of Keene, died at home on July 4, 2019 after co-existing in harmony, humor, and occasional conflict with cancer for 15 years. Her family was with her at the time of her death.
Elsie was born on October 14, 1938 to Henry and Marie (Sieh) Hartlieb in Port Chester, NY. She attended Keuka College from 1955 to 1959, and graduated cum laude with a BS in Nursing. Talu received her M.Ed and Ed.D from UMass Amherst with a self-designed concentration in Gifted Adolescent Underachievement in 1988. Elsie was instrumental in recreating DCYS under Gov. Meldrin Thompson. She was later core faculty in the Education department of Antioch University New England and was active in the Unitarian Universalist church.
Elsie is survived by her husband Timothy, her 3 children, their spouses, her grandchildren, great grandchild, her sisters as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St, Keene, NH on July 13th. Calling hours begin at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. As charity was important to Talu, flowers are not preferred. Contributions in Talu (Elsie)'s memory may be made to The Keene Family YMCA, Hospice, MAPS Counseling Services, The Keene UU Church, Tamarack Towers Foundation of Port Chester High School, or the .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 9, 2019