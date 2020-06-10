Emily Chapman
1982 - 2020
Emily Chapman died unexpectedly on Monday, May 25th, at age 38 following a long battle with depression.

Emily, a life-long resident of Brattleboro, will be remembered as a person of tremendous empathy and compassion who touched so many lives in such an understated way. She had a profound love for animals, a deep ability to care for others, and was particularly adept at simple acts of kindness.

Emily made many friends through a career spent working at a number of downtown businesses and organizations, including the Backside Cafe, The Weathervane, and Arkham. Most recently, Emily worked as a shelter advocate at Groundworks Collaborative, a role that was a good match for her skills and compassion. The friends she made throughout her career mourn deeply along with her family.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Annabelle Chappell, her mother, Nancy Hodecker, her father, Mark Chapman, her brothers Matthew and Tyler Chapman, her stepsister Courtney Hodecker, her maternal grandparents Phillip and June Ames, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind Annabelle's father, Dan Chappell, and his family who were deeply important to her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a trust that will support Annabelle in the future through education and other pursuits. Please go to gofundme.com and search for the Emily Chapman Memorial Fund.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 10, 2020.
