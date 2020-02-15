|
Emily Louise de Coninck, age 88, of Jamaica, passed away at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on January 25, 2020. She was the loving daughter of William A. and Emma O. (Sedahl) Kelley, of Temple City, CA.
Emily was born and raised in Southern California. She was a 1948 graduate of El Monte Union High School in Los Angeles. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern California (USC) after completing her associates degree at Pasadena City College. She trained to become a Registered Nurse (RN) at Los Angeles County General Hospital, a 5000 bed hospital. While nursing, Emily was asked to represent LA County in the 1953 Rose Bowl Parade.
Emily moved to New York City at the age of 24, where she met and married Thierry de Coninck. While living New York, Emily pursued her nursing career at New York Hospital and the Cornell Medical Center. She was also a part-time model for Ford Models.
Emily had an urge to travel and left nursing to work for Pan American World Airways as a stewardess. She was soon promoted to Purser, in charge of the cabin crew. While living in New York, Emily also had her first child, Michel. At the age of 28, Emily moved to Brazil with her husband, where she lived for nearly three years and had two more children, Lorenzo and Diane.
After several more moves to Holland and Belgium, Emily made her home in East Jamaica, VT during the summer of 1966, where she raised her three children. Upon arriving in Vermont, Emily knew she would never leave the beauty of Vermont.
In 1972, Emily and her family began building their own home with Emily helping on much of the construction effort. After her divorce in 1975, she developed an interest in real estate and pursued her Real Estate Broker's license. She then joined Berkley and Veller Real Estate, one of the largest real estate firms in Vermont. She was soon promoted to Manager of Berkley and Veller's Wilmington office and remained there for nearly ten years.
Emily then started her own firm, Emily de Coninck Real Estate, at her home in East Jamaica. Emily loved helping home buyers realize their dreams of owning a vacation home in Vermont or purchasing their first home. She kept active in real estate through 2018. In 2014, the National Association of Realtors® honored Emily with the status of Realtor Emeritus. Emily was recognized for her "valuable and lasting contribution to the real estate profession in the Community" for over 40 years.
When not pursuing her real estate career, Emily enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Emily was also a gourmet cook, who adored Julia Child. In addition, she was an accomplished seamstress, who made her own prom dress, among many others throughout her lifetime. Emily also enjoyed current events and reading her beloved Sunday New York Times.
Emily is survived by her son, Michel, of Arlington, VA, her son, Lorenzo, of Jamaica, VT, and her daughter, Diane Newton, of Windham, VT. She is also survived by Jenny, Jesse, Kadin and Jonah - her four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William.
Emily's life was an inspiration and she will be forever missed by her family who loved her dearly. Her family prays that she will rest in the eternal peace she so richly deserved for the many sacrifices she made to raise her family. A memorial service for Emily will be held in the late Spring. Special thanks to the ICU and Hospice staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for their extraordinary care of Emily.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 15, 2020