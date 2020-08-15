Emma de Crombrugghe of Putney, Vermont, passed away peacefully at her home the morning of August 11, 2020. She was born in Sucre, Bolivia on November 5, 1932, to her beloved mother, who was widowed a few days after Emma's birth, and who raised Emma and her older brothers by working as a seamstress and postal office worker. It was love at first sight when Emma met Benoit de Crombrugghe at a dinner party in Washington, D.C., and they were married nine months later, on July 10, 1965. They recently celebrated fifty-five years of marriage. The couple lived in Benoit's native Belgium for a few years, then lived in Washington, D.C., with their two daughters, Ines and Isabel, until 1987. The couple moved to Houston, Texas, where they remained for 31 years, and where Benoit served as chair of the department of molecular genetics at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Emma and her husband were warmly welcomed by neighbors and the community when they moved to Putney Commons in 2018 to be closer to family, following the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey.
In Washington, Emma founded an organization called Solidarity to alleviate poverty in Bolivia and Peru, and was an extremely effective fundraiser -- building schools, churches, and housing, and providing education and job training, and food and medicine, for various projects in those two countries. Her work and dedication to assisting the indigent continued in Houston. She will be remembered for her passion and tireless dedication to assisting the poor and hungry.
Emma absolutely adored and cherished her husband, whom she called her treasure, until her final moments. She had a mega-watt smile that could light up a room, and a charm that could soften even the most unwilling subjects. A devout Catholic, she found remarkable strength in her faith, and believed firmly that God had protected her like a father and blessed her in countless ways.
Emma is survived by her beloved family -- her husband, Benoit, and her two daughters, Isabel Mendelsohn of Summit, New Jersey, and Ines McGillion, of Dummerston, Vermont, and her seven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother, Rosa Maria de la Llosa, and her older brothers Eric and Alfredo de la Llosa.
A celebration of her life will take place when travel restrictions are lifted.
