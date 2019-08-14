|
|
Westminster, VT - Eric P. Streeter, 52, died in Brattleboro, VT on Thursday, August 8, 2019 following injuries sustained in a construction accident.
He was born June 3, 1967 in Springfield, VT, a son of Phillip and Janet (Anderson) Streeter. Eric grew up in North Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School class of 1985. He worked various jobs after graduation before working for CNS in Brattleboro and later as a truck driver for Estes Transportation. Most recently he has been working for Bazin Brothers in Westminster.
Eric enjoyed working in his yard, especially anything he could do on his tractor. He also enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting or sharing a beer with his friends while playing horseshoes or sitting around a fire.
He was predeceased by both of his parents and is survived by his longtime companion, Sharron Waters of Westminster; a daughter Amber Thomas of Idaho; sisters Debbie Knox and her husband Mike of Swanton, VT, Lisa Callaghan and her husband Mark of Apache Jct., AZ and Wendy Blish and her husband Mike of Phoenix, AZ; his step mother Brenda Streeter and step sister Marion Destallano both of White River Jct. as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday August 17th at 11AM in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, VT.
Condolences to Eric's family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 14, 2019