|
|
Erich Ernst Hoyer, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on March 4, 2020 in North Bergen, NJ after several years of declining health triggered by a traumatic brain injury in 2011. Erich was born on April 19th, 1943 in Zwickau, Germany. His family immigrated to the United States in 1948 and settled in New York City. At the age of 23, Erich moved to Brattleboro to work at Vermont National Bank. He lived there for the next 48 years. Erich was the co-founder and owner of Brattleboro Area Realty for 38 years. He was especially proud to help first time homebuyers. Erich was also a respected landlord that regularly checked in on his elderly tenants. He was never known to decline an offer of "coffee and cake".
Erich was an active member of numerous real estate organizations, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sunshine Rotary Club and the Green Mountain Investment Club for decades. He was a huge fan of playing the stock market. He loved to plan and take vacations with his family and friends. He treasured his memories of travel whether it was driving through Germany and the Alps with his family or sailing the seas of the Caribbean with his life-long friends. During the last several years of his life, Erich rediscovered his love of singing. He found joy in performing German folk and American patriotic songs with the Rheinischer Saengerbund in NJ.
Erich is survived by his former wife of 44 years, Mary (Daniels) Hoyer, their three children and six grandchildren: Krista Oetsen, spouse Bert and daughters, Anneliese and Alina; Andrea Conkling Frost and spouse Chris and children, Casey, Jaden and Clenn; David Hoyer and son, David John. Opa will be greatly missed. Erich is also survived by his sister, Erika Brickey; brother, Harry Hoyer; nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Helga Rotter.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the nurses, staff and clergy at Fritz Reuter Altenheim/Hudson Hills Senior Living for compassionately caring for our loved one.
The family invites all who knew Erich to a graveside service scheduled for May 17th, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 13, 2020