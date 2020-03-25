Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther A. Reynolds


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther A. Reynolds Obituary
Vernon- Esther Ann Reynolds, 76, of Stebbins Road, a lifelong resident of the area, died early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at Poet Seat Nursing Home in Greenfield.

Esther was born in Grafton, Vermont on September 4, 1943, the daughter of Harland and Catherine (Walsh) Rounds. She was raised and educated in Grafton where she attended public schools.

She worked as a seamstress for most of her working years employed at the former Margolins Pocketbook Shop, Body & Soul Retail Store on Main Street, and for the Appropriate Technology Company. Her last place of employment was with Omega Optical where she retired from in 2010. During her earlier years, Esther worked at the former Root's Pharmacy.

For several years she attended Vernon Union Church on Route 142.

She enjoyed baking, travel, and time spent with her family.

On February 10, 1963 in Whitingham she was married to Clark Reynolds who predeceased her in 1989.

Survivors include: two daughters, Wanda Boyd of Guilford and Kathy Chan of Tahoe City, California; two grandchildren, Ella and Charley Chan; three sisters, Bernice Woodard, Inez Brooks and Jean Wright; and two brothers, Henry and Joe Rounds.

Additionally, she leaves many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Gary Reynolds and twelve siblings.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be for the immediate family only with burial in Christ Church Cemetery in Algiers where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To send messages of e-condolence to the Reynolds family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -