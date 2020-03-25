|
|
Vernon- Esther Ann Reynolds, 76, of Stebbins Road, a lifelong resident of the area, died early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at Poet Seat Nursing Home in Greenfield.
Esther was born in Grafton, Vermont on September 4, 1943, the daughter of Harland and Catherine (Walsh) Rounds. She was raised and educated in Grafton where she attended public schools.
She worked as a seamstress for most of her working years employed at the former Margolins Pocketbook Shop, Body & Soul Retail Store on Main Street, and for the Appropriate Technology Company. Her last place of employment was with Omega Optical where she retired from in 2010. During her earlier years, Esther worked at the former Root's Pharmacy.
For several years she attended Vernon Union Church on Route 142.
She enjoyed baking, travel, and time spent with her family.
On February 10, 1963 in Whitingham she was married to Clark Reynolds who predeceased her in 1989.
Survivors include: two daughters, Wanda Boyd of Guilford and Kathy Chan of Tahoe City, California; two grandchildren, Ella and Charley Chan; three sisters, Bernice Woodard, Inez Brooks and Jean Wright; and two brothers, Henry and Joe Rounds.
Additionally, she leaves many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Gary Reynolds and twelve siblings.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be for the immediate family only with burial in Christ Church Cemetery in Algiers where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To send messages of e-condolence to the Reynolds family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 25, 2020