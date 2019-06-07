|
|
Esther H. Earle, 94, of Brattleboro, passed away on June 6th, 2019 at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 11:00AM at the West Brattleboro Baptist Church.
Interment will follow the service in the Tyler Cemetery in Vernon, VT.
The Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 7, 2019