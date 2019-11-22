|
Esther J. Nicholas 78, of Hinsdale, passed away at her residence on November 18, 2019. She was born in Lyndon, Vermont on July 11, 1941 to the late Floyd and Claire (Marguerite) Randall.
She was educated in the Lyndon school system, graduating from Lyndon institute in 1959. She attended Sheldon academy of beauty culture receiving her cosmetology license in 1960.
She was a hairdresser for many years. She played the organ in church in her younger years. She loved family, holiday get-togethers and trips to the beach.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Lyman, her brother William of Groton, VT, Robert Randall of New Jersey, a sister Beverly Laplante of Tennessee and her great granddaughter Lily-Ann Butler.
She is survived by her son Brent Nicholas of Springfield, daughter Holly Nicholas of Hinsdale, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grands and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10-11 am at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home's located at 57 High Street Brattleboro. Burial will follow at Morning Side cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be made to in her memory.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 22, 2019