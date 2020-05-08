Ethan N. Matthews
1994 - 2020
Rockingham, VT - Ethan Nicholas Matthews, 25, of Missing Link Road passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ethan was born in Brattleboro, VT on October 13, 1994, the son of Robin and Melissa (Perry) Matthews. He attended school in Saxtons River, was a 2012 graduate of Keene High School, and worked for Best Septic. Ethan enjoyed kayaking and fishing.

Surviving is his wife Amy Rae Rawling; his parents Robin and Melissa Matthews; his brother Spencer Matthews; his grandmothers Margaret Perry and Janis Frakes; his cousins Courtney (Mark) Lambert, Emily Perry, Kaija and Scott Martin, Jasmine, Erin, Jason, Shane, and Emma Perry-Ives, Calleigh and Zoey Perry, and Jaxson Ruggiero; his aunts and uncles Michael Matthews, Theresa Perry, Bethany and Leslie Perry-Ives, and Betsy and Doug Perry. He is predeceased by his grandfathers David Matthews and Dale Houston.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Oh Melissa. My heart breaks for you. So sorry for you and Spencer.
Karen Simonds
Friend
May 8, 2020
I remember when he drove to PA to pick up my daughter Gina Rollino Winchester because I could not he was such a good kid. My heart hurts for your family may god watch over you all.
Zandy Rollino
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Cheryl Reed
