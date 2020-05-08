Rockingham, VT - Ethan Nicholas Matthews, 25, of Missing Link Road passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ethan was born in Brattleboro, VT on October 13, 1994, the son of Robin and Melissa (Perry) Matthews. He attended school in Saxtons River, was a 2012 graduate of Keene High School, and worked for Best Septic. Ethan enjoyed kayaking and fishing.



Surviving is his wife Amy Rae Rawling; his parents Robin and Melissa Matthews; his brother Spencer Matthews; his grandmothers Margaret Perry and Janis Frakes; his cousins Courtney (Mark) Lambert, Emily Perry, Kaija and Scott Martin, Jasmine, Erin, Jason, Shane, and Emma Perry-Ives, Calleigh and Zoey Perry, and Jaxson Ruggiero; his aunts and uncles Michael Matthews, Theresa Perry, Bethany and Leslie Perry-Ives, and Betsy and Doug Perry. He is predeceased by his grandfathers David Matthews and Dale Houston.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.



