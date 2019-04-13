|
Putney - Gene "Bobbie" Litch, 83, of Leon Wood Road in Putney died peacefully Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019 at Vernon Green Nursing Home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.
Gene was born in New Britain, CT on September 17, 1935 the son of Earl and Evelyn (Drezek) Litch. He was raised and educated in Middlefield, CT and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT, Class of 1954.
He went on to earn an associate's degree from the Porter School of Engineering Design in Hartford in 1956.
He owned and operated his own packaging design company, Northeast Packaging Systems based in Putney, which he established in the mid-1980's. He retired on November 1, 2018. Previously he worked as a sales rep for Vermont Container of Bennington.
He was avid golfer, playing at multiple courses throughout New England. He was also an excellent skier and served as a ski patroller and ski instructor at Powder Ridge in Middlefield. Gene also co-coached Little League baseball in Putney.
Of his other leisure time activities, he enjoyed water skiing, playing hockey, snowmobiling and time shared with his family especially with his grandchildren. He followed spectator sports and was a devoted Boston Red Sox, Bruins and New England Patriots fan.
He was first married to Carole Bossick on October 8, 1960 in Meriden, CT. He later married Martha Peterson on September 15, 1972 in Storrs, CT.
Besides his devoted wife Martha of Putney, he is survived by four daughters: Lori Litch Giannotti (Thomas) of Old Lyme, CT; Pamela J. Kujawski (Philip) of Old Saybrook, CT; Johanna L. Dwire of Old Saybrook; and Amanda Litch Lovell (Greg) of Westminster.
Additionally, he leaves seven grandchildren: Michaela, Gabrielle, Julia, Jack, Sean, Cooper and Henry; and two nieces and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his beloved English Springer Spaniel "Rose."
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Burial will be private in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Putney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to the Putney Volunteer Fire Dept. 14 Main Street, Putney, VT 05346.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 13, 2019