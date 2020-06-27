Eugene Lepkoff
1918 - 2020
Eugene Lepkoff, 101, died on June 16, 2020, at his home in Brattleboro, Vermont surrounded by his children, family, and friends. He was born on September 12, 1918.

He is survived by his three beloved children: Daniel Lepkoff, Jesse Lepkoff, and Tammy Schoeler, step daughters Emily Bernheim, Tamara Stenn, and Sakura Shimada, step son Mark Schoeler, grandchildren Jacob Lepkoff, Sara Lepkoff, Noah Schoeler and Nina Schoeler, and step grandchildren Kory Stenn and Musi Stenn.

Rebecca Lepkoff, his wife of 72 years, died in 2014. She was his soulmate. Together they created a fertile, adventurous, and improvised life for themselves and their children.

Eugene's parents were Jewish, born in Russia, and immigrated to the United States in the first decade of the 20th century. His father died in the flu epidemic of 1919 when Eugene was 9 months old and he grew up with his immigrant mother Bertha Lepkoff and sister Joan Lepkoff.

Above all else Eugene was a devoted father, dedicated to supporting first his single immigrant mother and then his own wife and family.

Drafted at age 27, Eugene served in WWII stationed in France. After, he worked as an industrial arts teacher for the Board of Education in New York City at the Institute for the Crippled and Disabled, providing vocational training and in charge of a metal working shop.

Eugene and his family lived in Manhattan and later Teaneck, New Jersey, and spent the summers on 24 acres of land in Jamaica, Vermont. He built a house and was part of a spontaneously created community with the Goldmans, Loewys and Naeves.

Beyond his role as the bread winner for his family, Eugene was a quiet, prolific, eclectic, and accomplished artist. He could do anything. He is survived by a body of work consisting of: water colors, oil painting, jewelry, hand made furniture, photographs, and pottery.

He loved opera and also enjoyed music from all over the world. He loved to sing and burst into song at any time and in any place.

He was a lover of humanity and was genuinely curious, empathetic, and compassionate towards all people. He had friends of all ages, all classes, and all races.

Eugene Lepkoff will be missed by many.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 27, 2020.
