Merrimack, NH - Eugene M. Brown, 84, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH.
Eugene "Gene" was born June 12, 1935 in Brattleboro, VT, son of Merle S. and Shella "Gloria" J. (Cole) Brown. He attended elementary schools in Williamsville and Brookline, VT until the eighth grade, and high school in Brattleboro, VT. Later he attended Randolph Agricultural College (VTC). Gene entered the Marine Corps in 1952 serving in Korea and Japan. Upon his honorable discharge he went to work for Central Vermont Public Service, Co.
Gene married Elizabeth "Betty" Coughlin on June 16 1953, in Brattleboro, VT where they made their home. Work moved the family to St. Johnsbury, VT in 1970 and in 1980 to Bradford, VT where Gene retired in 1995. Gene and Betty moved to Piermont, NH and later to West Lebanon, NH. They moved to Salem NH in 2018 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Gene is a former member and Past Exalted Ruler of the St. Johnsbury Elks BPOE 1343. He was a Scout Master for several Troops for over 38 years and received the highest award given in scouting to adults, The Silver Beaver. Gene loved to spend time outdoors and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing.
Gene is survived by his wife Betty of Salem, NH, son; Dennis Brown and his wife Sharon of Punta Gorda, FL, two daughters; Darlene Brown-Moran of Tifton, GA, Wendy Brown of Nashua, NH and nephew Timothy Knight and his wife Denise of Bellows Falls, VT. Six grandchildren; Michael Brown, Erica Brown-Bailey, Jason Howell, Jordon Sorrell, Nicole Sorrell, Melissa Knight-Goodrich and eight great grandchildren.
Gene was predeceased by his parents; a daughter Susan Jean and three sisters, Constance "Connie" Grant, Jeanette Atwood and Lorraine Quelch.
Private graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Brookline, VT. Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to Eugene's family can be sent through the online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Daniel Webster Council, 571 Holt Ave, Manchester, NH 03109
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 3, 2020.