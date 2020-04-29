|
Eva Marianne Grubinger passed away April 23, 2020 after 91 years of life lived fully. Born in Breslau, Germany, at the age of 9 she moved with her parents to Montevideo, Uruguay, to escape the Nazis. She became proficient in Spanish and English, winning student awards and helping her father in his bookstore. At age 19 she moved to Middleboro MA to live with her uncle and cousins, and then to Boston, where she worked as an executive secretary and met her husband Eric. They raised two children, Vernon and Lenore. Eva took classes part-time, earning a Bachelor's Degree in psychology from UMass. A talented painter and potter, she also worked as a yoga teacher, in social services for the elderly, and as an administrative assistant at Harvard Medical School. When her grandsons Sam and Nick were ages 11 and 8, she moved to Brattleboro, Vermont, where she made her home for 16 years. She was active with the Windham Arts Council, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, and writing clubs. She moved into Holton Home where she lived happily for 8 years. At age 89, she completed a book of essays titled "My Moveable Life," capturing her diverse experiences and loving relationships on three continents.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 29, 2020