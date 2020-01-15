|
Evelyn C. Greene, 91, died peacefully January 7, 2020 at her own home. She was born July 20, 1928 in Wilmington, the daughter of Ralph and Maude (Temple) Canedy. After graduation from Wilmington High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert L. Greene on July 13, 1946. Together, they raised their family in Wilmington and ran their family business, Greene's Servicenter from 1963 until they retired. Evelyn was involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Sunday School, and church choir. She even reffed field hockey games. As a teenager, Evelyn could be seen riding her horse around town. Evelyn and Bob enjoyed traveling, mostly driving to their destinations, including Alaska and Canada, to the southwest and much time spent at their camp in Kennebago, Maine. Evelyn enjoyed learning about Native American cultures from these areas through an extensive library of books. Evelyn and Bob enjoyed sugaring and being involved in the community, including the Eastern Star, Masons, and Wilmington Historical Society. Evelyn was a loving mother to many generations; always with a home-cooked family dinner and an apple pie waiting. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert on November 3, 2018; their son, Joel N. Greene on March 2, 2006 and her two brothers, Jean and Craig Canedy. She is survived by her children; Robert and wife Robin, of Bennington; Susan and husband Robert Cann, of Allenstown, NH; John and wife Beth, of Wilmington; Joel's wife, Sandra Bolduc, of Wilmington; and Peter of Williamsville; her grandchildren; Marc, Jennifer and Mindy Greene; Scott Cann and Stephanie Pike; Jessica Greene Hammond; Hannah and Benjamin Greene and Jeffrey and Sarah Greene; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister, Joyce Boyd of Wilmington. Services will be private, in the spring. Donations could be made to Wilmington Historical Society and VNH Hospice Care c/o Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
