Felicia Alice Wells Cuming, age 89, died on August 5, 2019 at home, in Broomfield, Colorado with her loving family by her side.
Felicia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Runyon Cuming of Broomfield CO; both previously of Rockingham VT and Middletown NJ; daughters, Deborah L. Cuming of Greeley CO; Rebecca Cuming and partner David L. Pavel of Broomfield CO; Pamela Cuming and husband Gary Hillman of Longmont CO; son, Thomas Wells Cuming and wife Donna Grewe Cuming of Middletown NJ; and her five grandchildren, Meisha Houppert and husband of Camillus NY; Ryan Cuming of Los Angeles CA; Tyler Cuming and wife of Fairfax, VA; Forrest Garrigan and wife of Bradford, Vermont; Jackson Cloud of Longmont, CO; as well as one great granddaughter, Lucy, of Bradford VT.
Felicia is preceded in death by her parents Alice Butler Wells and Charles R Wells of Clayton GA; loving sister and best friend, Janet Wells Parsons of Stuart FL; and, her brother Charles Clifford Wells (Cliff) of Clayton GA.
All are welcome to share Felicia's W. Cuming's Celebration of Life, at 2 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Legend in Broomfield, CO. There will be final internment celebration in Vermont at a later date. A reception for family and close friends will be held following the memorial service, also at the Legends.
Our family would like to thank the kind and loving staff of The Legend in Broomfield; as well as, the dedicated and caring staff of Abode Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution to 'Donald R. and Felicia W. Cuming Fund' at the Vermont Community Foundation 3 Court St, Middlebury VT 05753 (vermontcf.org) or, Abode Hospice 445 Union Blvd. Suite 223 Lakewood, CO 80228, our family would be deeply grateful. To read extended obituary please visit www.rundus.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 14, 2019