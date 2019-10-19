|
Florine Gompf, Registered Nurse, Artist, Philanthropist, and a sparkling, ebullient spirit, peacefully passed away on July, 17, 2019, at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was a 16 year resident of The Fairfax (Military Officer's Retirement Residence), at Fort Belvoir, and, previously, resided in McLean, Virginia.
Florine was the seventh of eight children born to the loving family of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. DeAngelis of Brattleboro, Vermont. She graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of '38 and received her R.N., with honors from the Wilmington (DuPont) Hospital School of Nursing.
Florine wed the love of her life, Clayton N. Gompf, then, a Captain in the Army. They were soul mates, and he predeceased her after 60 years of marriage.
Florine served as a volunteer nurse at several posts where Colonel Gompf had been stationed; and, she began her second career in fine arts, upon graduation from Monterey (California) Peninsula College. Later, she studied at The University of Texas, El Paso and The Corcoran School of Art. She enjoyed one woman shows at Lord and Taylor's 5th Avenue Art Gallery, NY; Philadelphia Gallery, PA; Worth Gallery of Palm Springs, FL; James Hunt Galleries, Nantucket, MA; Tanisia Gallery, Madison Avenue, NY; Georgetown University Hospital Art Gallery, DC; and many others. Her abstract collage won 1st Place in a State of Virginia "Industrial City" competition and was acknowledged by then Virginia Governor Godwin. Florine continued to pursue her passion for creating art and sharing her visions of beauty throughout her 98 year life. She made significant contributions, lifelong, to numerous charities. She is best known for her "Angels" and Americana collages; exotic Eastern and mid Eastern themed collages; rich palette knife florals and landscapes; and, kaleidoscopic table top miniature oils. Her Angels were adopted by many churches and organizations for Christmas cards, holiday bulletins and for other occasions for over four decades.
Florine Gompf is survived by her loving daughter, Gail Gompf of Alexandria, Virginia; son, Clay Gompf; granddaughter, Leslie Parrish and her husband, Rick; and, great-grandson, Ryker Parrish, all of Lyman, SC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS-MWC Foundation, Inc., Endowment Fund, 917 Douglass Drive, McLean, VA 22101). The ARCS Foundation is a 501c3 institution, dedicated to promoting exceptional students seeking advanced degrees in medicine, science and engineering.
A funeral service will be held at The Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 12:45 PM with interment immediately following at Arlington National Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 19, 2019