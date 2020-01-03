|
|
Frances R. Yasvin, 83, of Fitzwilliam, NH died peacefully after a period of declining health in the Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NH on December 17, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1936 in Hempsted, NY. She was raised by Charles and Theresea Rosploch. Frances was raised and educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School in the class of 1955. She would later work as an antique dealer for many years in the Old Village Schoolhouse. She and her husband, Tom, owned and operated the Hearth Restaurant and Pub in Fitzwilliam from 1979 to 1984. Frances served as the Supervisor of the Checklist in Fitzwilliam for many years as well, something that she was very proud of.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brothers Charles, George and William; her sister Rose, and by her loving son, David Yasvin who died in 1985.
Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas Yasvin of Fitzwilliam, NH; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Stephen Legere of Swanzey, NH; her grandchildren, Jenelle Byrnes and Caleb Legere; her great-granddaughters, Savannah and Brynlee; her sister, Julia Sienko and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 55 School Street, Troy, NH. All are welcomed to meet directly at Church. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.
To share a memory or offer condolences to Frances' family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 3, 2020