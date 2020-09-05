Frances Walker Manix, 99, of Dummerston, died peacefully on August 25, 2020 at Thompson House Nursing Home. She was born on December 1, 1920 at home on the Walker Farm in Dummerston, the daughter and only child of John E. Walker and Emma Bunting Walker.



Frances graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1939 and the Hesser Business College in Brattleboro, majoring in bookkeeping. For a number of years she helped her father manage Walker Farm after her mother died during a medical procedure.



On June 16, 1948 she married Francis Russell Manix in Northampton, Massachusetts and worked for the Old Deerfield Fertilizer Company as their bookkeeper. Two years after the birth of their first son the couple moved to East Haven, Connecticut where Francis worked as a railroad freight agent for the New Haven Railroad and Frances worked as bookkeeper for various local businesses. "Fran and Fran" moved to Stamford, Connecticut with their two sons in 1964 where her husband commuted to New York City and she continued bookkeeping for local law offices. In 1969 the family moved again to Framingham, Massachusetts when Francis received a promotion working for Conrail sales in Boston.



The couple retired to a home they built in Putney in 1980 and spent winters in a second home in South Venice, Florida. During the 1980s, Frances worked part-time for H&R Block in the advanced tax department. In 1990 she co-edited "Dummerston, An 'Equivalent Lands' Town 1753-1986" with Alice Loomis, published by the Dummerston Historical Society.



She lived independently at her home in Putney until October, 2019 when she moved to the Thompson House in Brattleboro. Frances was a true Vermonter, member of the Dummerston Congregational Church and Brattleboro Floral Arts Club, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passionate gardener and cook.



She traveled extensively with her husband to US Navy reunions throughout the US as well as travels to Cuba and England. Up until a couple of days before her passing Frances remained alert and aware which she attributed to crossword puzzles, daily reading of the Wall Street Journal, weekly hair appointments and a nightly bottle of Guinness Extra Stout.



She was predeceased by her husband, Francis and younger son, Alan Thomas Manix. She is survived by her son, Jack Walker Manix and his wife, Karen of Dummerston, her grandchildren Kristin Gardener Manix and her husband Enger Santana of Putney, Dustin Walker Manix and Cortney (Langford) Manix of Dummerston and Jennifer Manix Paier and husband Tim Paier of Tiverton, Rhode Island and by five great grandchildren, Starlin, Alan, Adrian, Xander, and Aurora.



