Lebanon, N.H.- Francis Clement, "Clem" Coburn, 71, of VT Route 100 in West Wardsboro passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a brief illness.
Clem was born in Springfield, Vermont on October 15, 1947 the son of Donald and Jean (Ingraham) Coburn of Windham. He was raised and educated in Windham and was a graduate of Chester High School, Class of 1966. He went on to complete coursework for his CDL license at Community College of Vermont.
He worked all of his career as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator employed at Brattleboro Haulage, the Town of Wardsboro and for Cersosimo Lumber Company. Clem also operated his own logging truck for several years. He was known for his strong work ethic.
He liked to fish and hunt and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Clem also enjoyed camping, traveling the back roads of Vermont of which he visited every town in the state. He loved listening to music especially "The Oldies."
A devoted family man he cherished time spent with his family and close friends. He was also a very social person who enjoyed drumming up a conversation with anyone he met up with from an acquaintance to a complete stranger. In addition to his spirit of friendship he was a generous and giving man lending assistance to anyone in need.
On November 4, 1967 he was married to the love of his life, Cheryl Ballantine who survives. The couple exchanged wedding vows during a simple ceremony for family and friends in Jamaica.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 51 years he leaves one son, Clement Coburn of Stratton, two daughters, Carrie Coburn of West Wardsboro and Colleen Boutin and husband Gary of Middlebury, four brothers, Roy Coburn, Butch Coburn, Rick Ballantine and Roy Ballantine, two sisters, Dolly Osterman and Tracy DeCell, two grandsons, Trenton and Wilder, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Donna Beers.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday, May 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Stratton Town Hall with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To sign an online register book or to send messages of e-condolence to the Coburn family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 11, 2019