Francis Jaquith
1939 - 2020
Francis "Jake" Joseph Jaquith passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 81.

Born on September 9, 1939, Jake "Punky" grew up in Brattleboro, VT. After high school he spent 4 years in the Air Force before enrolling at Lyndon State Teacher's College. He settled in Dummerston, VT and was a treasured algebra teacher for 44 years. It is hard to find someone who graduated from BUHS before his retirement in 2010 without a Mr. Jaquith story to tell. Students in his classes were subject to his many sayings including, in defense of his grading policy, "it's either all right or all wrong" or enjoyed his jovial support on the court or field as an official or from the sidelines at many sporting events. He liked a good-natured prank with his colleagues, one of whom called him a "beloved rascal."

Jake liked tinkering in his free time. He loved all things rusty and restored antique cars and furniture. He was a collector and if someone was looking for an obscure part or tool, he probably had five.

Jake is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Iris. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his sister, Bonnie Chamberlin, daughters: Kirsten, Andrea, and Alison, as well as grandsons: Dylan, Owen and Sawyer.

Gratitude is expressed by the family to the staff at Pine Heights at Brattleboro Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation where he was a resident at the time of his passing. Every staff member treated him as though he were a family member.

Remembrances may be made by contributing to the BUHS Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 6383, Brattleboro VT 05302 in Jake's name.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be planned. Atamaniuk Funeral Home is caring for the family.

To share a memory or send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
