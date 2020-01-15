|
Brattleboro - Frances M. "Mike" Lavender, 79, of Highland Street died peacefully Friday night, January 10, 2020 at the Thompson House with his family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Waterbury, Vermont on February 5, 1940, the son of Francis P. and Amelia (Lamb) Lavender. His father died in action during the Battle of the Bulge on December 24, 1944, his mother eventually remarried and Mike was raised by Anthony J. Blanchette.
He attended Saint Michael's Parochial School and was a graduate of Saint Michael's High School, Class of 1958 where he played basketball and baseball.
Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force enlisting following graduating from high school and was stationed in Montana and abroad in Turkey. Following his honorable discharge from active service in 1962 he returned home and went to work at the former Case Brothers Company. Mike later was employed by the Brattleboro Retreat in the maintenance/building department and retired in 2008 as Facilities Director & Fire Safety Coordinator following over 43 faithful years with the Retreat. During his employment he received his Master Electrician certificate, an accomplishment he was proud of.
He was a longtime communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the B.P.O. Elks, Brattleboro Lodge #1499. On a state level he served as State Chaplain for the Elks organization, 2007-2008. He was also a longtime volunteer supporting the Elks bingo.
Mike was active for over 25 years with the Greater Brattleboro Men's Softball League playing for various local teams. He also coached a number of Brattleboro youth baseball and basketball teams.
A quiet and unassuming man, Mike was known for his spirit of friendship. He was a dedicated volunteer, always assisting his wife Claire in many fund raising events that included the BMH clambake, bi-annual auctions, and other various events. His greatest love was watching his five grandsons' sporting events and other activities. When he wasn't watching his grandsons, he was an avid New England sports fan following all of the New England teams.
On July 22, 1967 at Saint Joseph's Church in Hinsdale he was married to Clara Marie "Claire" Finnell.
His wife of 51 years predeceased him on July 9, 2018.
Survivors include his two children, son Michael Paul Lavender and his wife Cindy of Marblehead, MA and Melissa McAuliffe and her husband Paul of Brattleboro. He also leaves one brother, Paul Lavender and his wife Debbie of Mount Vernon, ME, two sisters, Betty Worden and Rosalyn Enos both of Brattleboro, and five grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Austin, Brady and Alec.
Additionally, he leaves many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other family and friends. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Sanborn and Joanne Wheeler.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial with military honors will follow in Saint Michaels Parish Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Saint Brigid's Kitchen, 38 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Oncology Department, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of e-condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 15, 2020