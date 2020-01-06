|
|
Fred W Yeadon, Jr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on December 21, 2019, in Venice, FL at the age of 95.
Fred was born on October 21, 1924, to Fred W. and Laura Edna (Sherwood) Yeadon in Manning, Iowa. He grew up in the town of Prescott, Iowa, where he graduated from Prescott High School in 1942. In 1943 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served as a meteorologist stationed at various airbases across the country during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946. He enrolled at the University of Iowa and earned his B.S. degree in Commerce in 1948. Upon his graduation, Fred began a successful and respected career in the banking industry, joining the FDIC as a bank examiner in Iowa. In 1951, Fred married Marilyn Ebeling whom he had met while at the University of Iowa. The couple settled in Marilyn's hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Soon after, he joined the Northwest Bank and Trust Company in Davenport and in time rose to its presidency and member of its board of directors. In 1964, he, Marilyn, and their three sons moved to Brattleboro, VT, where he was hired as the president and CEO of the First Vermont Bank & Trust Company. While in Brattleboro, the family made many new friends, and Fred was active in the local community and in organizations throughout Vermont. Over the years he served as chairman of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital board, member of the Brattleboro School Board, president of the Vermont Bankers Association, treasurer of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and president of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, among others. He also served on the board of directors of several public utility companies across Vermont. During his twenty-two years of leadership at First Vermont, the bank grew significantly in revenue, net profits, total assets, number of branch offices and product offerings to customers. He retired in 1986 as chairman of the board of First Vermont and its holding company, the Banknorth Group, Inc. In 1988 he was honored by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce as its "Person of the Year". For several years in retirement Fred and Marilyn lived seasonally between Brattleboro, Cape Cod, MA, and Venice, FL, where they ultimately settled in 1997. His life in retirement was a happy one, and their house was a favorite destination for visiting friends from Iowa, Vermont, and other parts of the country. A generous and fair-minded man, strong leader, and effective organizer to the end, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Fred is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 68 years; son Fred and his wife Michele (Sutton) and grandson Soren of Chicago, IL; son Jonathan of Arlington, MA; son James and his wife Cindy (Smith) and grandchildren Laura and Alexander of Lamoine, ME; and sister-in-law Harriet Ebeling of Venice, FL
A private memorial service was held at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, FL on December 26, 2019, for family members. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida handled the arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 6, 2020