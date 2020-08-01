Frederick Wesley Huntley, 90, died July 30, 2020 at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro, VT. He died peacefully after a period of declining health. He was born on August 27, 1929 in Brattleboro VT, the son of M. Wesley Huntley and Edith Ingalls Huntley.
Fred graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1947, and then served in active duty as part of the Vermont National Guard during the Korean war. He attended Bentley College in Boston Massachusetts graduating in 1954. From there, he worked his way up and became the Director of International Auditing for BF Goodrich in Akron Ohio. He was also a lifelong bachelor.
Fred was a world traveler. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved all sports and could be found watching many high school and area sporting events. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, frequently needing to check his cell phone app for sporting updates. He kept his mind sharp by completing sudoku and cross word puzzles on a daily basis.
He was predeceased by his sisters Ethel Huntley Mills and Miriam Huntley Childs. He is survived by his brother Robert Huntley of Brattleboro, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday August 3, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium located at 57 High St. Brattleboro. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday August 4th at 11 am at Morningside Cemetery off South Main street in Brattleboro. Gary DeHaas, pastor of Windham Community Chapel will be officiating. Family and close friends are invited to attend the Scott farm on Kipling road for a luncheon while observing safe covid-19 practices. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Rescue Inc ambulance service in Brattleboro, To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net