Brattleboro - Gail Lee Mascolo Stankiewicz, 79, of Buttonwood Drive, died peacefully early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
Gail was born in Hartford, Connecticut on November 27, 1939 to John J. and Gertrude L. (Harris) Mascolo. She grew up in Avon, Connecticut where she attended parochial school and was a 1957 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. Gail went on to attend Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts where she received her B.S. degree in Business Administration, Class of 1976.
Gail worked most of her career in the insurance industry, employed as an insurance executive for New England Life Insurance Company in Boston from 1976 to 1985. She later worked for Vermont Yankee in Brattleboro, retiring in 1994.
Prior to moving to Brattleboro, Gail resided for several years in Brookline, Vermont.
She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ave Maria Circle # 128 and the Emblem Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brattleboro Auxiliary #2445.
A devout Catholic Gail was a communicant of Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
Gail enjoyed antiques, playing cards, travel and spending time with her friends. Her life centered around her family and she especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On May 20, 2000 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church she married Michael P. Stankiewicz, who survives.
Besides her husband of 19 years she leaves: one son, Edward A. Robbins, Jr. of Chesterfield, Virginia; two daughters, Hope E. Robbins of Brattleboro and Trudy R. Cihak of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; one brother, Harry R. Mascolo of Stamford, Connecticut; and two sisters, Lynda R. Kulikowski of Tavares, Florida and Donna M. Isaac of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Additionally, she leaves eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, John L. Mascolo and a granddaughter, Meghan S. Cartner.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 21st at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, celebrant. A reception will follow the service at the V.F.W. Carl Dessaint Post 1034 on Black Mountain Road.
Friends may call on the family at the church on the day of the services from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the Mass. Interment will be at St. Ann Cemetery in Avon, Ct.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gail's name may be made to Families First, 18 Austin Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301 in care of Mr. Joshua Kussius.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 15, 2019