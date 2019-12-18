|
Gay 1940 - Alice 2019 Larson Gay Alice Larson, 79, a resident of Upper Podunk Road, West Wardsboro, VT passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. Gay was born in Norwalk, CT on July 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle (Favreau) Reichardt. Gay loved her home on the mountain and being with her family. She loved all people and would always find the good in everyone. She would open up her home to anyone, she loved to cook and was known for always making sure that no one left hungry, even if you showed up full. She enjoyed her daily phone conversations with friends and loved ones. Having her home be her grandson Cody's daily lunch spot. She also enjoyed crocheting, watching the birds on the feeders outside her window, especially the "hummers," and taking care of everyone around her. Gay was very active in her church, Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, VT and Our Lady of Ephesus House of Prayer in Jamaica, VT. She had a strong connection with her faith and held it close to her, always praying for everyone. Gay will be remembered by her bright smile, contagious laugh, sense of humor, strong will, and ability to bring people together. Gay is survived by her children Albert and Linda Larson, of Bend, OR and Darryl and Lynn Larson of West Wardsboro, VT; her sister Joyce Dlubac of Wardsboro, VT; and grandchildren Stephanie and Luke Martel, Cody Larson, Elle and Brian Spaulding, Aldy and McKenna Larson, Sarah and Michael Morales, and Matthew Gillespy. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Larson, Jr. whom she married in Connecticut on April 8, 1959. Mr. Larson passed away October 23, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Mary Gillespy, and her three brothers Chuck, Happy, and Richie Reichardt. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, VT. A visiting hour will be held at the church one hour prior to the mass on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10-11 am. A reception and celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Dover Forge Restaurant in West Dover, VT. Interment will be held later in the spring in the family lot at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull, CT. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Gay's memory may be made to the Wardsboro Rescue Squad or Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, c/o Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home, 44 East Main Street, Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 18, 2019