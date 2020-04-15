Home

George A. DeFeo


1932 - 2020
George A. DeFeo Obituary
Brattleboro - George Anthony DeFeo passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2020 with his loving wife Beatrice at his side. George was born February 22, 1932 in Ardsley, NY to Orazio and Florence DeFeo. On March 2, 1958 he married Beatrice Norine Branche.

George is survived by sons, George O. DeFeo of Texas and Kenneth J. (Lori) DeFeo of Washington, D.C. as well as stepfather to Renita (Kerry) McGuinness of New York and Deborah (Rodney) Jackson of New Hampshire. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren: Keller McGuinness of MA, Kate McGuinness Wright of NY, Stephanie Jackson Gero of NH, Brittany Jackson Cammett of MA, Megan DeFeo of AZ, Samantha DeFeo of MS, and Jacqueline DeFeo of MS. He has seven great grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth (Ralph) Perrigiano, Molly (Vincent) Renaldi, and Florence (Joe) Concannon and brother, Christopher (Delores) DeFeo. He is survived by sisters, Mary (Joe) Jonas and Betty (John) Cobb.

George graduated from Ardsley High School in 1952 and joined the Army. He was honorably discharged in July 1955. George retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of dedicated service.

He and Beatrice moved from Ardsley, NY to Brattleboro, VT in 1970. They owned and operated Poor Richards bar on South Main Street; they later sold that and opened Alice's Restaurant on Elliot Street.

George was an active member of the American Legion, The Elks Club and the VFW in Brattleboro.

He was also a member of the Brattleboro Country Club where he loved to play golf with his wife and friends. When he finally gave up the game he loved, he became an avid golf ball hunter and many friends and family benefited from his pastime.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a time and place to be determined. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of George DeFeo to either , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148 or Wounded Worrier Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675.

To send messages of condolence to George's family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 15, 2020
