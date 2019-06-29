|
George H. Stage, 70, a resident of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, passed away Monday June 24, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center from an acute illness. George was born in Bennington, Vermont on April 25, 1949 the son of Noah Harry Stage and Irma May (DeGraw) Stage. George spent his first 7 years growing up in Arlington, VT and then the family moved to Miami, Florida. George graduated from Miami Central High School and then enlisted in the Navy. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, hikes and photography. George especially enjoyed taking pictures of wildlife and his wife's flowers. George always had a smile, a kind word, a helping hand and a quick wit. George took great pride in all his girls, his house and his yard. George met the love of his life in 1985 while working at Bridgeport Metal Goods, where he was a mechanic. He retired from HCP Packing in 2014. George married Pernille Borgesen on April 24, 2004. When asked why they waited so long, "We wanted to make sure we liked each other." George is survived by his wife Pernille Stage, his daughter April Anderson and her husband Carl and their two children, Alexis and Chase, his daughter Cindy Stage and her son Zachary Murray and his step daughter Regan Koehler and her girlfriend Khristin Levey; his sister Sharon Stage and her wife Carolyn Wilson of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, his sister Susan and Robert Laborde of Lakeport, Florida and his niece Ashley and Cordale Miller of Oviedo, Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life Monday July 1st, 2019 from 5-8pm at Hinsdale Community Center, 19 Main St, Hinsdale, NH. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in George's name. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 29, 2019