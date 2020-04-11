|
|
Gladys Zielgler Clemens passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at age 91 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Columbia, PA. Gladys was born November 24, 1928. She was a graduate of Hatfield High School and Juniata College where she majored in music. She was a lifelong musician, a teacher of piano and organ, and church choir director, organist and pianist.
Gladys is survived by her children Jane Mohr and husband Wes, Ric Mohr and partner Jana, and Barb Heinly and husband Gary. She was predeceased by her son Bob Mohr. She is also survived by grandchildren Jared Heinly, Drew Mohr, Lee Mohr and Carl Heinly. She is also survived by sisters Fran Nyce and Lucy Loomis, former daughter-in-law, Abby Jacobson, and several nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to being known for her music, Gladys had a strong faith, loved her family, and was a volunteer, friend, teacher, as well as a fighter and survivor, and was an example to her family of how to age gracefully. Her family is grateful that she is at peace and her battle with Alzheimer's is over.
Gladys chose to be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org/donate, or a .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2020