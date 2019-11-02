Home

Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Grace E. Grimes Obituary
Grace E. Grimes of Rockville MD, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin L. Grimes, Sr.; loving mother of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandmother of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandmother of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.

The family will receive friends at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1605 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10:00 -11:00 AM with a memorial service at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial service in the church reception hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http://www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove [marchforbabies.org]

Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com [pumphreyfuneralhome.com].
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 2, 2019
