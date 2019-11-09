|
|
Gregory (Greg) George Stamp, born in Buffalo, NY, on March 8, 1951, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from heart complications. He is survived by daughters Aja Stamp and partner Tim Simmons, Erin Romei and husband Michael Romei, and Michelle LaGrassa, as well as siblings Penny Nin, Edmund Stamp, and Pamela King. He was the beloved husband of and true grounding point for Kristen Mallory.
Prior to passing he met and held his granddaughter, Everly J., (Everlilly) born to Erin and Mike three weeks earlier, and spent the holidays with granddaughter, Lana Jade (4), daughter of the late Jennifer (Jenny) Stamp, Greg's cherished daughter who passed away on March 6, 2016, in Bellows Falls.
Greg, previously of Brattleboro and Wilmington, VT, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, had lived in Claremont, CA since June 2004. He loved his career on the Coast Starlight with Amtrak. Prior chapters of Greg's remarkable life included careers as a chef, in construction, and car sales, as well as time spent in community theater and golfing. He adored and was immensely proud of his daughters and grieved Jenny's passing tremendously. He loved warm ocean water, lying in the sun, the view from his Claremont balcony, his dog, Gus, his grand-dogs Hugo, Oliver, and Huck, traveling the world with Kristen, and recovery. He died sober and during his memorial service in September, Aja, Erin, and Michelle were each presented with a XVII year AA medallion in honor of Greg's sobriety birthday.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 9, 2019