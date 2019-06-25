|
BEAN, Gretchen (Hebb) - 85, longtime resident of Scituate, MA passed away peacefully on the morning of June 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Bean, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born and raised in Brattleboro, VT, she was the eldest daughter of the late Alan and Harriet (Murrah) Hebb. She was one of 4 children and a 1951 graduate of Brattleboro High School. Gretchen liked to push her limits. In high school, when she found math and science classes challenging, she doubled down and chose to study Biology at Marlboro College. She went on to earn her Master's degree in Physiology at the University of Vermont, and finally her Ph.D. in Biochemistry at Boston University at the age of 46. She worked for many years in clinical and research labs. She volunteered as a Scituate Board of Health member for several years and later in life she founded Commonwealth Laboratories, Inc., where she worked until poor health forced her retirement at the age of 72. She was the devoted mother of Lucy Jenkins and her husband Scott of Hanover, and Charles Bean and his wife Nancy (Collins) of Braintree. She is also survived by nine grandchildren. Gretchen was the loving sister of Susan Hebb of Middleboro, MA, Karen Piccolo and her husband Sam of Westerly, RI and the late Peter Hebb. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12 to 2 pm followed by a 2 pm funeral service at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Marlboro College, Development Office, P.O. Box A, Marlboro, VT 05344-0300. For online guestbook and condolences, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 25, 2019