Guy E. Nido Jr., 82, a lifelong resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington where he had been a resident for the past three years. Guy was the youngest child and only son of Guy E. and Svea (Johnson) Nido. He was born at the family home on Ray Hill Road on April 15, 1937. Growing up in Wilmington, he attended local schools, graduating from Wilmington High School in 1955. Following graduation, he served 4 years in the United Sates Air Force where he was stationed in Iceland and assigned to Radar Operations. Upon returning from the military, Guy worked for Guy E. Nido Inc., a fuel oil business owned by his father. In May 1961 he married Janet Brown of Heath Massachusetts at the Wilmington Congregational Church. Upon his father's death, he managed the oil business with his mother for three years and assumed ownership of the company in 1971. Guy had an unfailing hard work ethic and was devoted to his business, customers and community. He served his town as a volunteer fireman, member of the select board, water commissioner and played on the town baseball team for several years. He was a Shriner and Past Master of Social Lodge #38 Free & Accepted Masons, of which he was a member for many years. Guy enjoyed hunting at his camp on Haystack, attending car shows, sports and spending time at the Maine house. Guy suffered a stroke in 2016 and was a patient at Grace Cottage Hospital for three months prior to residing at the Vermont Veterans' Home. Guy is survived by his wife of 58 years Janet (Brown) Nido, daughters, Kim Benedict and husband Douglas of Spofford, NH, Kelly Nido and husband Marc McClanahan of Colchester, Vt, son, Greg Nido and wife Hannah of Wilmington, six grandchildren, Erin Benedict, Kyla and Lucas McClanahan, Max, Jack and Sam Nido, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters Ruth Wight, Elnora Scribner, Svea Jane McCarthy, Mary Lundberg and Kathy Jenkins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 6 at 11am at The Old School Community Center on Beaver Street in Wilmington. A reception and celebration of Guy's life will follow the service at the Red Mill in Wilmington. Burial services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Vermont Veterans' Home with donation designated to the Veteran's Mobility Trail Fund or Deerfield Valley Rescue in care of the Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, Vt 05363. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 6, 2019