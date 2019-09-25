|
|
With his loving family at his side, Hal Joseph Wilkins of Windham, VT died on September 13, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.
He loved a strong IPA, a hike the woods with his beloved Labrador Lilly and a playful philosophical discussion. A wry smile always preceded an amusing insight or gentle grammatical correction. Nature in all her forms inspired Hal's career from his first job in the White Mountains to his final work as a zoning administrator for the villages of Sandgate, Peru, Landgrove and Pawlet, Vermont.
His willingness to help any and everyone earned him many loyal friends and kept him busy with endless projects-much to his wife's chagrin. In his last months Hal learned from family, friends, colleagues and neighbors just how much we valued him. He left this earth knowing how deeply his gifts to us and the planet were appreciated.
Born September 29, 1948, Hal was the son of the late Oliver Woodbury Lull Wilkins and Lou Ramsey Wilkins of Northborough, MA. He attended Bates College in Lewiston, ME, earning his BA in Religious Studies and Philosophy. Later he earned an MBA from Norwich University and continued his studies in Forestry at the University of New Hampshire.
During the course of his life, Hal worked for dozens of businesses and organizations both nationally and internationally. In addition, he ran his own business for 30 years. His work was in his areas of interest that included but were not limited to forestry, logging, construction, engineering, land planning, permitting, education and law enforcement.
Hal served as a selectman in Windham, VT and on several environmental boards. His expertise and counsel were often sought by local and international concerns and altogether these experiences enriched his love for life, education and the earth.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Virginia "Missy" Maloney Wilkins of Windham, VT, their children Caitlin Jane Rawson Wilkins of Johnson, VT, and William North Wilkins and his partner, Sarah Rondot, of Warrensburg, MO as well as their infant son, Sidney J. Phillip Rondot, a special joy to his grandfather in his last days. Hal is also survived by his daughters by his first wife, Virginia G. Cave of Phoenix, AZ, Emily Apple Wilkins of Seattle, WA, and Ramsey Beaumont Williams and her husband Joey Williams of Flagstaff, AZ, and stepsons, Ian MacLean, John Dickson and Robert Dickson as well as his devoted sister, Lee Ann Wilkins, of Rutland, MA.
The Wilkins family offers heartfelt thanks to the good people of Windham, Hospice, friends, co-workers and family who have been true sources of strength, humor and love at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be given in Hal's name to: "Town of Windham, VT" (to be designated for the operation of the Windham Meeting House, 5976 Windham Hill Road, Windham, VT 05359); SWA Faith and Nature Camp (Dorset Church, PO 263, Dorset, VT 05251); Vermont Natural Resource Council (9 Bailey Ave, Montpelier, VT 05602); or Keep the Whites Wild (https://www.protectmountwashington.org).
A gathering to commemorate Hal's life will take place at the Windham Meeting House on October 19th at 11 AM. For more information visit caringbridge.org/visit/halwilkins/
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 25, 2019