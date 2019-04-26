|
Harold Charles Sparks Sr., age 83, of South Newfane, VT passed away at home on Friday March 29th surrounded by family. Harold was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 63 years, daughter Michele, and 3 sons Tim, Michael, and Steven along with 8 grandchildren, and 9 greatgrandchildren. Harold was predeceased by a son Harold Charles Jr. (Charlie), mother Hazel, father Harold, and brothers Harlon and Roger.
After serving in the Marine Corp Harold settled in Brattleboro, VT to raise his family and where he enjoyed playing softball in the summer. Harold was an avid card player and an even bigger Red Sox fan.
We lost a truly great man, a kind human being, and gentle soul who was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In honoring Harold's wishes there will be no funeral service and burial will be kept private and for immediate family members.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 26, 2019