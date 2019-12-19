|
Helen Mary (Oski) 2019 Porter Helen Mary (Oski) Porter, age 97, peacefully passed away on December 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Center in Concord, NH where she had been a resident for the past six years. Her daughter, Linda, and son, Michael, and their spouses were with her when she passed into God's loving arms.
Funeral services for Helen will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH with a visiting hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Brattleboro VT. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Helen's name be made to St. Michael's School, 48 Walnut St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
For the full obituary please visit Watersfuneralhomeconcord.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 19, 2019